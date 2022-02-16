Brazil mudslides - live: Death toll climbs to 58 as photos capture destruction from Rio de Janeiro floods
At least 58 people have died after torrential rains caused catastrophic mudslides in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.
The city of Petropolis bore the brunt of the damage from the floods after more than 10 inches of rain (25.8cm) fell over the mountainous region in the span of three hours on Tuesday.
Officials have warned the death toll could climb dramatically as search and rescue crews continue digging through the wreckage.
Stunning images showed entire homes being swept away by rivers of mud that tore through communities knocking down everything in their wake.
“It was like an avalanche, it fell all at once. I’ve never seen anything like it,” on resident told the Associated Press.
“Every neighbor has lost a loved one, has lost two, three, four members of the same family, kids.”
Governor Claudio Castro said he is working with other localities to bring in as much rescue equipment as possible.
Harrowing photos of the wreckage
The devastation caused by Tuesday’s flood has been captured in heart-wrenching photos, showing survivors picking through mud and debris in search of their belongings.
The damage was particularly acute in the city of Petropolis, where a river of mud took down everything in its path.
What we know so far
The death toll from mudslides that swept through Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state rose to 58 on Wednesday as search crews continued sifting through the wreckage.
The Independent’s Louise Boyle explains what we know so far:
The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge on Tuesday
