Fourteen killed as tourist plane crashes in Brazil

Local officials and the Brazilian Air Force are investigating the cause of the crash

Kelly Rissman
Sunday 17 September 2023 21:52
<p>People stand looking at the site where an Embraer EMB-110 aircraft of the Manaus Aerotaxi airline crashed, causing the deaths of 14 people during the plane's landing the previous day at Barcelos airport</p>

People stand looking at the site where an Embraer EMB-110 aircraft of the Manaus Aerotaxi airline crashed, causing the deaths of 14 people during the plane's landing the previous day at Barcelos airport

(AFP via Getty Images)

A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil on Saturday, killing all 14 people on board.

“I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday,” Amazonas state Gov Wilson Lima announced on X.

The plane, an Embraer PT-SOG, had reportedly departed from Manaus — the state capital — and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed, according to local media reports. It was carrying Brazilian tourists who were planning on going fishing.

According to AFP, 12 were passengers and two were crew members.

The Brazilian air force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash, an Air Force statement said, according to the Associated Press.

Local officials and the Brazilian Air Force are investigating the crash.

The Manaus Aerotaxi airline told Reuters in a statement: “We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses.”

Officials said that two planes approaching Barcelos around the same time had to turn around to Manaus due to the inclement weather, AFP reported.

