Aftermath of Italy’s Frecce Tricolori aircraft crash that killed child

New footage shows the aftermath of a plane crash in Italy that killed a 5-year-old on the ground.

The crash happened near an airport outside the northern city of Turin on Saturday, where a girl and her family were traveling in a car near the perimeter of the airport.

The aircraft was part of the Frecce Tricolori squadron, Italy’s premier team of acrobatic pilots.

The squad was preparing for a show on Sunday as part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the Italian Air Force.

The Air Force said the reason for the crash was under investigation, but said it was investigating if the plane had been struck by birds prior to the crash.