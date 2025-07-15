Young subway surfers caught travelling on top of moving train by police drone team

This is the moment that a group of subway surfers were caught travelling on top of a moving train in New York City.

Drone footage captured by the NYPD shows four young males, ranging in age from 12 to 16, standing on top of and in between carriages on a northbound 6 express train in the Bronx on Thursday (10 July).

The footage was sent to transit officers who then worked with police officers to stop the train at Parkchester Station.

Officers then boarded the train and all four boys were taken into custody. None of the children were injured during the incident.