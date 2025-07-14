AJ Tracey’s *not* having a Brat Summer | Overrated Underrated

Is AJ Tracey having a Brat Summer? Well, no. But he supports everyone who is.

We put AJ in the Overrated or Underrated hotseat to get his takes on the sanctity of the airport pint, the indefinable charm of West London, and why gym selfies should never be knocked.

He also shares his thoughts on how to craft the perfect voice note, UK festivals being king, and exactly how Love Island lost its way.

AJ Tracey's new album Don’t Die Before You’re Dead is out now.

Watch Overrated or Underrated on YouTube.