Trump jokes about signing executive order to change soccer to football

Donald Trump has joked about signing an executive order to get “soccer” renamed to “football” in the US.

Speaking to DAZN reporter Emily Austin on Sunday (13 July) following his appearance on the pitch after Chelsea’s Club World Cup win at the MetLife stadium, the US president discussed the difference between the British and American terms for the popular game.

“They call it football, we call it soccer. I’m not sure if that change can be made very easily,” he said.

After Ms Austin asked Mr Trump if he could issue an executive order so only the word football is used, the US president chuckled as he replied: “I think we could do that.”