New Tesla Model Y - The King... For Now

Tesla has officially unveiled the refreshed 2025 Model Y, delivering key updates to its best-selling electric SUV. In this video Steve Fowler takes a first look at the new model.

The latest Model Y features sleek new light bars, an overhauled interior with ventilated seats, rear passenger screen, and quieter, more comfortable ride quality thanks to suspension and insulation improvements.

Is this Tesla’s most polished SUV yet?

