Princess Kate shows concern for Wimbledon staff as she takes place in Royal Box

The Princess of Wales appeared to show concern for the Wimbledon staff before taking her place in the Royal Box for the women's final.

Princess Kate met a string of tennis champions as she arrived at SW19 on Saturday (12 July), before she was introduced to several members of staff

She asked them: “How have you coped in this heat? It has been so hot, hasn’t it?”

Wearing a cream high-collared belted top and flowing skirt, Catherine also met Bob Flin, Wimbledon's longest-serving honorary steward.

The mother-of-three, who is making a steady return to public duties following her cancer diagnosis.