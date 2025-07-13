Orlando Bloom belts out Oasis hits at Heaton Park show after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom enjoyed belting out Oasis hits at he attended the band’s Heaton Park show on Saturday night (12 July).

The actor, 48, who recently announced his split from wife Katy Perry, shared a video of himself singing along to brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in a social media video prior to the gig.

Then while travelling to Manchester he posted another clip of him singing, with the caption: “Road to Oasis. Could not be more f'in excited. It's gonna be karaoke all night.”

He then shared various clips from throughout the concert with fans.