Ashley James issues botox warning after injection left her unable to smile

Ashley James has issued a botox warning after a botched injection left her unable to smile.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (15 July), the presenter revealed that she receives masseter botox to help stop her from grinding her jaw.

However, she shared with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard that one injection two months ago left her "unable to smile and completely paralysed”.

James shared that the effects have only just worn off and she now has full motion in her face back, however, said that the experience left her feeling “ashamed and embarrassed”.

The NHS advises speaking to an expert before having cosmetic procedures, doing comprehensive research, and choosing a reputable, safe and qualified practitioner.