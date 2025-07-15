Skoda Elroq Review: Affordable Electric SUV with Space and Style

Discover the all-new Skoda Elroq, Skoda’s latest compact electric SUV that combines affordability, comfort, and modern design.

Steve Fowler highlights the Elroq’s spacious interior, user-friendly features, and the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language.

Learn how the Elroq stands out in the competitive EV market, offering a compelling alternative to its larger sibling, the Enyaq, and other electric SUVs.

