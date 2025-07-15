Freddie Prinze Jr teases future of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ franchise

Freddie Prinze Jr has teased the future of the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise at the Los Angeles Red Carpet.

Speaking on Monday (14 July), the actor said that he believes the movie series, which first began with the 1997 film, will keep getting “longer and stronger”.

He said: “I'm proud of the work that we all did but it's not over yet. Hopefully if the movie does well it will keep going for longer and be stronger.”

The 49-year-old actor has reprised his role from the 1990s hit, alongside co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt.