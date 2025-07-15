Why the Kia EV3 is everyone’s favourite new electric car

Kia’s latest EV model, the EV3 is it’s best electric car yet.

It takes much of what we found impressive with the EV9 and the EV6 and packaged it all up in a family-friendly hatchback that starts at a mightily impressive £32,995.

For that money you get a nicely equipped Air model that will go 270 miles on its 58kWh battery. For £35,995 you can get the bigger battery (81kWh) Air model that will go a hugely impressive 375 miles.

You can’t go further for less money. Air trim gives you pretty much all you need, although you can step up to GT-Line and GT-Line S models if you really want to up the tech and add a bit more style.

The Kia EV3 is a stylish, modern-looking car with plenty of space inside for a family and a decent-sized boot, too.

But it’s the way it drives that’s hugely impressive – it’s comfortable over the worst roads, quiet and there’s good visibility.

When it comes to affordable, electric family motoring, you can’t do better.

