Lorraine Kelly swaps TV studio for tattoo parlour as she inks athlete

Watch as Lorraine Kelly swaps a TV studio for a tattoo parlour as she inks up an Orkney Island Games athlete on Saturday (12 July).

The TV presenter paid a visit to a tattoo studio in Orkney ahead of the 20th edition of the Island Games, which sees athletes from islands all around the world descending on the Scottish archipelago to compete.

In footage shared by a local piercing and tattoo studio, Kelly can be seen holding a tattoo gun as she draws a smiley face on a man’s leg.

She squeals as uses the machine, before exclaiming: “That’s quite nice! That will bring you luck for your shot putting.”