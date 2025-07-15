Humanoid robots fail to hit each other during martial arts battle in China

Two robots attempted to battle it out using martial arts skills in a competition in China, footage released on 12 July shows.

The humanoid machines, wearing jerseys and gloves, faced off during a boxing show at the ZheBA event in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

Video showed the pair facing each other and throwing punches into the air without making conact with one another.

One of the robots fell to the floor as laughter rang out inside the venue.

It comes after the world's first humanoid robot kickboxing tournament was held in the Chinese city.

Footage showed robots throwing fists and knees in front of a baying crowd until one loses its balance and falls backwards, tumbling outside the ring.