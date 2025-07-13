Fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota at first Liverpool match since footballer's death

Fans and players paid tribute to Diogo Jota at the first Liverpool match since the footballer’s death.

Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain on 3 July, with the pair having been on their way to catch a ferry to England after the Liverpool forward was advised not to fly.

At Liverpool’s preseason friendly against Preston North End on Sunday (13 July), a special tribute was paid to Jota and his brother prior to the match.

A special rendition of the club’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone was played, before Preston captain Ben Whiteman laid a floral wreath in front of Liverpool away fans.

Fans were seen wiping tears away from their eyes as a minute’s silence was also held.