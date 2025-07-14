Relaxed Carlos Alcaraz hands out tennis balls to fans before Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz appeared notably relaxed and joyful before the Wimbledon final on Sunday (July 13) against Jannik Sinner.

The two-time Wimbledon champion delighted fans at Centre Court before his third straight men’s singles final.

Video shows Alcaraz handing out a tennis ball to a young boy at Centre Court, the boy then gives him a handmade drawing. The player then offers the child a low-five.

The Spaniard was greeted with loud cheers around the court, befitting his two-time defending champion title.