Trump crashes Chelsea’s Club World Cup win over PSG to lift trophy alongside them

US President Donald Trump bizarrely joined Chelsea's trophy celebrations after their shocking 3-0 Club World Cup final victory over PSG, on Sunday (13 July).

Mr Trump watched the match alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The president descended to the pitch to present the trophy to Blues captain Reece James. Instead of leaving, Mr Trump remained front and center as James lifted the trophy, leaving Chelsea teammates to celebrate around him.

The awkward moment followed Chelsea's stunning win against European champions PSG, adding an unexpected twist to their shocking triumph.