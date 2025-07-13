Princess Kate told ‘don’t be nervous’ before Wimbledon standing ovation

The Princess of Wales receives some very valuable advice before she received a standing ovation at Wimbledon.

Princess Kate met eight-year-old Lydia Lowe ahead of her appearance at the women’s singles final on Saturday.

Lydia, who overcame a brain injury last January and had to learn to walk again, told Kate “don’t be nervous” and “take deep breaths”.

The Princess responded: “Take deep breaths, okay, I’ll remember that. Thank you.”

Lydia was at Wimbledon representing the Dan Maskell Trust and was responsible for the coin toss for the wheelchair final.