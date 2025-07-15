Why Tesla SHOULDN’T worry about the BYD Sealion 7

Chinese carmaker BYD has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the Sealion 7, aiming to challenge established players like the Tesla Model Y.

Steve Fowler gives his first impressions of the new model, which boasts dual motors, a premium ocean-inspired design, and a high-tech 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen.

But while the Sealion 7 impresses on performance and build quality, questions remain over its ride comfort and pricing.

With a higher price tag and shorter range than some competitors, including Tesla and Xpeng, the Sealion 7 may face an uphill battle in Europe’s competitive EV market.

Watch now for a full breakdown of the review, and what this means for the future of electric vehicles.

