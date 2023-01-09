Brazil riots – live: Bolsonaro supporters condemned as election result protests deemed ‘assault on democracy’
Lula has declared federal security intervention in Brasilia and vowed to punish ‘neo-fascists’ with ‘full force of law’
Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil
US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have joined other world leaders in condemning the invasion of Brazil’s key government buildings by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.
Calling it an “assault on democracy”, Mr Biden extended his support for president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Thousands of rioters stormed the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia on Sunday.
Chanting slogans and carrying the Brazilian flag bypassed security barricades, the rioters climbed on roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.
The incumbent president, known as Lula, declared a federal security intervention in Brasilia and vowed to punish “neo-fascists” with the “full force of law”. Mr Bolsonaro denied any involvement in the attack, calling any suggestion otherwise a “baseless” accusation.
The attack is reminiscent of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol in 2021, which was spurred by former US president Donald Trump’s lies about a fraudulent election. Mr Trump, an ally of Mr Bolsonaro when he was in office, has remained silent about Brazil’s riots.
WATCH: What is happening in Brazil?
Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s government buildings on Sunday in an attack reminiscent of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Here we reveal more about the incidents in Brazil:
AOC calls for US to stop ‘granting refuge’ to Bolsonaro
AOC has called for the US to “cease granting refuge” to Jair Bolsonaro after the former president’s supports stormed government buildings in Brazil, fuelled by false claims about election fraud.
The Democratic congresswoman tweeted on Sunday, pointing out the jarring similarities between the attack and the January 6 riot at the US Capitol in 2021.
“Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,” she tweeted.
“We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida.”
Bolsonaro condemns ‘depredations and invasions’ by supporters
Jair Bolsonaro has condemned the “depredations and invasions of public buildings” carried out by his own supporters.
The former president tweeted late on Sunday night that while he supports “peaceful demonstrations”, the invasion of Brazil’s government buildings “escape the rule”.
While condemning his own supporters, he also took a dig at his political opponents and the street protests of 2013 and 2017 – despite these protests not involving individuals breaking into government buildings.
“Peaceful demonstrations, in the form of the law, are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule,” he said.
“Throughout my mandate, I have always been within the four lines of the Constitution, respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom.
“In addition, I repudiate the accusations, without evidence, attributed to me by the current head of the executive of Brazil.”
Video: Security forces regain control of National Congress
Brazilian security forces regained control of the country’s National Congress building after it was stormed by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday.
Footage shows the aftermath of the riot, with glass broken and legislative chambers ransacked, which was reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection.
More than 300 people have been arrested according to police.
Protesters breached security barricades to seek military intervention to restore far-right Bolsonaro and oust new left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.
Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded many of the country’s top government buildings in capital Brasilia on Sunday.
Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.
My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has more:
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole
‘He basically used the Trump playbook to inspire domestic terrorists to try to take over the government’
Brazilian authorities begin investigating who led anti-democratic riots in capital
Brazilian authorities have begun investigating the worst attack on the country's institutions since democracy was restored four decades ago, with president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowing to bring those responsible for the riot to justice.
Leftist president Lula, who took office on 1 January, said the local militarised police force that reports to Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha, a former Bolsonaro ally, did nothing to stop the advance of the protesters.
He decreed federal intervention of public security in the capital and promised exemplary punishment for the leaders of the "fascist" assault that was aimed at provoking a military coup that could restore Mr Bolsonaro to power.
"All the people who did this will be found and punished," Lula told reporters from Sao Paulo State.
The assault has also raised questions about how public security forces in the capital were so unprepared and easily overwhelmed by rioters who had announced their plans days ahead on social media.
Kremlin backs Brazil's Lula, condemns rioters
Russia said on Monday it backed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and condemned the actions of rioters who ransacked government buildings.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow condemned “in the strongest terms” the actions of those who instigated the disorder.
What led to invasion of Congress in Brazil: A timeline of major events since Bolsonaro’s defeat
The invasion of Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro comes after days of unrest and refusal by Mr Bolsonaro to accept the election results.
Results announced on 30 October showed Mr Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2011, narrowly beat Mr Bolsonaro in a run-off vote, an outcome he disputed.
Mr Bolsonaro's supporters began gathering for the first time outside military bases across Brazil, calling for a military intervention to prevent Mr Lula from returning to office.
30 and 31 October - Truckers who support Mr Bolsonaro block roads throughout the country after his defeat.
2 November - Mr Bolsonaro supporters hold rallies across the country, asking for an armed force intervention.
22 November - Mr Bolsonaro challenges the results of the Brazilian election, arguing votes from some machines should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities rebuffed.
12 December - Mr Lula's election victory is certified by the federal electoral court. Later that day, after the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro indigenous leader for alleged anti-democratic acts, Mr Bolsonaro's supporters try to invade the federal police headquarters in Brasilia, the capital.
24 December - A man is arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest against Brazil's election results. A copy of George Washington de Oliveira Sousa's police statement, which was seen by Reuters, showed he was inspired to build up an arsenal by Mr Bolsonaro's traditional support of the arming of civilians.
29 December - At least four people are arrested by Brazilian police for an alleged coup attempt during riots by Mr Bolsonaro's supporters.
30 December - Mr Bolsonaro lands in Florida less than two days before Mr Lula is set to take office.
1 January 2023 - Mr Lula is sworn in as president for the third time, saying that democracy was the true winner of the presidential election.
8 January - Mr Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in Brasilia, in a grim echo of the US Capitol invasion two years ago by backers of former president Donald Trump.
Germany's Scholz: pro-Bolsonaro riots an attack on democracy
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also condemned the storming of key government buildings in Brazil today by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the coordinated invasion represented an attack on democracy and cannot be tolerated.
“The violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated,” said Mr Scholz in a tweet in German, adding that Germany stood behind Brazil’s current president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.
Rishi Sunak condemns Brazil violence, extends 'full support' to Lula government
British prime minister Rishi Sunak has joined the world leaders in condemning the invasion of Congress and other government buildings by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, extending his support to the incumbent government.
“I condemn any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil,” Mr Sunak tweeted.
“President @LulaOficial and his government has the United Kingdom’s full support, and I look forward to building on our countries’ close ties in the years ahead.”
