An armed man has been arrested near the Maryland home of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, officials have confirmed to The Independent.

Police said the individual, named as Nicholas John Roske, 26, was “armed with at least one weapon and burglary tools,” and had threatened to kill the high court judge.

The California man reportedly targeted the Trump-appointed justice because he was upset about the potential overturning of the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision. The landmark precedent guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion access.

He also reportedly told police he was disturbed by the recent massacre of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The 26-year-old called 911 saying he had “suicidal thoughts” and plans to kill Mr Kavanaugh, remaining on the line with emergency response personnel until he was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase.

He’s expected in federal court in Maryland at 3pm ET.

