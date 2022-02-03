Former WWE wrestler Brian Kendrick was pulled from his debut match for AEW (All Elite Wrestling) after his remarks about the Holocaust, 9/11 and Sandy Hook resurfaced.

Kendrick, who had been due to appear on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, had been released from his contract by WWE the day before when the past comments appeared on social media.

Among the events Kendrick appeared to express conspiracies about where the Holocaust, the 9/11 terror attacks the school shooting in Sandy Hook.

He tweeted on Wednesday: “I apologise for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.”

The president of AEW, the second biggest wrestling promoter behind WWE, meanwhile confirmed the reports and said ahead of Wednesday’s show: “We’ve been made aware of abhorrent and offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick.”

“There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP,” wrote Tony Khan.

