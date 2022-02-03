Wrestler Brian Kendrick pulled from debut AEW match and apologises after 9/11 and Holocaust remarks resurface

‘There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed’, says president of promoter

Thursday 03 February 2022 13:58
Comments
<p>Former WWE wrestler Brian Kendrick in 2019</p>

Former WWE wrestler Brian Kendrick in 2019

(Jack Manard/Wikicommons)

Former WWE wrestler Brian Kendrick was pulled from his debut match for AEW (All Elite Wrestling) after his remarks about the Holocaust, 9/11 and Sandy Hook resurfaced.

Kendrick, who had been due to appear on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, had been released from his contract by WWE the day before when the past comments appeared on social media.

Among the events Kendrick appeared to express conspiracies about where the Holocaust, the 9/11 terror attacks the school shooting in Sandy Hook.

He tweeted on Wednesday: “I apologise for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.”

Recommended

The president of AEW, the second biggest wrestling promoter behind WWE, meanwhile confirmed the reports and said ahead of Wednesday’s show: “We’ve been made aware of abhorrent and offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick.”

“There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP,” wrote Tony Khan.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in