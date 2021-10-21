The FBI has confirmed that the human remains found in a Florida nature reserve are that of missing fugitive Brian Laundrie.

Investigators confirmed the identification of Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains the day after they were discovered at the Carlton Reserve near his backpack and items of clothing.

Law enforcement officials say that the identification was carried out using dental records.

“On 21 October, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” tweeted the FBI’s Denver office.

The statement added: “The FBI is grateful for the tremendous investigative support from our partners: North Port Police Department, Sarasota Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriffs Office, Lee County Sheriffs Office, Sarasota County Sheriffs Office, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, the Florida Wildlife Commission, the National Park Service, and the US Forest Service.”

The Laundrie family lawyer, Steve Bertolino, said that the family had been told about the identification of their son’s body.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are are indeed Brian’s,” said Mr Bertolino in a statement.

“We have no further comment at this time and we ask you respect the Laundrie family’s privacy at this time.”

Earlier in the day North Port Police said human remains found at the Carlton reserve were definitely those of a human.

“They are human remains, no doubt there. I would say that the remains were consistent with one individual, you know skeletal remains,” North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN.

Investigators also found clothing believed to belong to Brian Laundrie.

“That (the clothing) was there as well. It’s consistent with what he was believed to be wearing,” added Mr Taylor.