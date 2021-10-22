✕ Close 'Bones' found at North Port reserve belong to Brian Laundrie: FBI

Skeletal human remains found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park were confirmed to be those of Brian Laundrie. The bones were found a day earlier near where a backpack and notebook belonging to Mr Laundrie were in the swamp.

His parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie acknowledged the death in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer Steven Bertolino, asking for privacy.

The Petito-Schmidt family attorney Rick Stafford said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until they’re “emotionally ready”.

The FBI confirmed Mr Laundrie’s remains through dental records, suggesting he had been dead for a significant period of time before his remains were found.

It was revealed earlier that the remains found were bones and that it might take some time to make a positive identification.

“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” investigators said in a statement.