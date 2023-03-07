Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brian Laundrie’s mother has claimed that a “burn after reading” letter that Gabby Petito’s parents are seeking to obtain through a Florida lawsuit is not connected to the v-logger’s murder.

Petito’s parents have alleged in court filings that Roberta Laundrie offered to help her son “bury a body” in a letter that was discovered in backpack found next to Laundrie’s body after he killed himself in a Florida swamp.

Ms Laundrie spoke about “helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things”, according to attorney Patrick Reilly, who is representing Petito’s parents.

In a new court filing in the Sarasota court on Monday, Ms Laundrie denied any foreknowledge of Petito’s death.

“While I used words that seem to have a connection with Brian's actions and his taking of Gabby's life, I never would have fathomed the events that unfolded months later between Brian and Gabby would reflect the words in my letter," she wrote in an affidavit obtained by Fox News.

Ms Laundrie has maintained that the letter was written before her son and his fiancé embarked on their cross country journey in July 2021.

The Laundries are trying to prevent the court from releasing a copy of the letter to the Petito family.

The Petito family’s lawyer Pat Reilly said he has seen the letter, but does not have a copy. He told Fox News that he believes the letter was written after the couple had departed.

The case attracted international attention after Laundrie returned to his parent’s home without Petito in early September.

Petito’s parents reported her missing on 11 September after they couldn’t get in contact with her and Laundrie was refusing to say where she was.

Laundrie then went on the run days later, with his family telling police he was heading into the nature reserve close to their home.

On 19 September, Petito’s remains were found in a Wyoming national park with her autopsy confirming that she had been strangled to death.

Weeks later on 20 October, Laundrie’s remains were found inside the Florida reserve. He died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Petito’s parents are suing Ms Laundrie and husband Chris, along with their lawyer Steve Bertolino, for emotional distress in the civil lawsuit.

They claim that the Laundries ignored their calls and texts while the