The FBI has said it will provide an update on the Brian Laundrie case today at 4.30pm EST, according to Florida news outlets.

A press conference will be held from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where items belonging to Mr Laundrie and reported partial human remains were found earlier today.

The announcement comes after clothing and a backpack believed to have been his were found in the park.

A response team was analysing the “items of interest” found at the park as human remains detecting dogs were called out to the area.

The remains were reportedly found near the backpack in an area of the park that had previously been underwater.

No law enforcement agencies have confirmed reports of human remains and it is unclear if the FBI is going to comment on those claims.