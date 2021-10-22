People outside the Laundrie family’s home were screaming and causing a ruckus even as the family was grieving their son Brian Laundrie, their lawyer told a news channel on Thursday.

Steven Bertolino lashed out at the media, protesters and public in an interview with news channel NewsNation shortly after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed Brian Laundrie’s death on Thursday.

Mr Bertolino said he was upset and angry as there were still people outside the Laundries’ home.

“I’m upset, I’m angry and for the last four hours I’ve been dealing with — I just have to call it nonsense,” he said.

Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the homicide case of his former fiancé Gabby Petito, had gone missing last month, four days after he left his family home on 13 September.

The FBI confirmed that skeletal human remains, found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and the nearby Carlton reserve, belonged to Mr Laundrie.

The bones were found near a swamp where his notebook and backpack were discovered a day earlier.

Earlier searches by law enforcement officials in the reserve had not been fruitful.

The items were found on Wednesday in area “that, up until recently, had been underwater,” Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Tampa field office said.

The items were found when two law enforcement officials went along with Mr Laundrie’s parents Chris and Roberta into the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

While the Laundries found a white bag, the officers found the backpack and the notebook.

Earlier, Mr Bertolino had told CNN the area the remains were found in was the “very area of the park that we initially informed law enforcement on,” at their meeting with police on 17 September.

Mr Bertolino dismissed allegations of the Laundries planting the remains there as “”bull****”, “aggravating” and “maddening”.

“If you’ve got the FBI, the local PD, an independent news reporter, all there at the same time seeing the same thing, you’ve got quote-unquote surveillance of the Laundries 24/7 by protesters and members of the press, when did you think these items were planted?”

Mr Bertolino began representing the Laundries from mid-September and said he only knew their son as the child of a friend.