Gabby Petito's dad doesn't expect closure from Brian Laundrie's notebook

Police may be able to uncover more clues at Myakkahatchee Creek Environment Park, a retired homicide detective with the NYPD has suggested to The Sun.

Meanwhile, 3,400 people have signed a petition calling for a formal investigation into the way in which the North Port police department handled the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie investigation.

The FBI will have pieced together Brian Laundrie’s “digital footprint” and be aware of his movements and communications in the days before his death, according to one expert.

Laundrie’s remains are being examined by a forensic anthropologist in Sarasota County to try to determine his cause of death.

Authorities are also trying to repair a personal notebook retrieved from a dry bag near his body as part of their investigation into the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Crucial to their investigation will be Laundrie’s digital communications, including his texts and emails, use of social media, and internet browsing history prior to his death.

Ms Petito’s family strongly suspect that Laundrie was impersonating her in text messages after her death to try to confuse them and the police.

Cellphone records should also be able to track Laundrie’s movements between Wyoming and Florida, where he returned to on 1 September.