Brian Laundrie - update: Lawyer confirms he visited campsite with parents as Gabby Petito family vows justice
It’s been nine days since Brian Laundrie went missing after telling his parents he was going for a hike in the “vast and unforgiving” Carlton Reserve. He disappeared the same day he was made a person of interest in the missing person case of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was subsequently found later that evening.
During a 1pm press conference, Ms Petito’s parents and step parents said they would continue seeking justice for her and believed the FBI would find Mr Laundrie. They called on him to turn himself into law enforcement.
Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, told police he’d uncovered a lead suggesting Mr Laundrie’s family went camping at the Fort DeSoto campgrounds in Pinellas County, Florida. Thus far the police have rejected the tip, saying there have been no reported sightings of anyone resembling Mr Laundrie in the area. However, park records show Ms Laundrie’s mother did stay at the park between September 6 and September 8.
One tourist, 44-year-old Hunter Mannies told the New York Post that he and his friends had a strange encounter with a lone man who resembled Mr Laundrie while drinking at Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone. It became apparent the man had been listening when the conversation turned to “hunting and guns and politics,” Mannies said.
He told the New York Post: “The guy just looked mad and then at some lull in the conversation, he said, ‘Stupid southerners and f—ing Republicans.’”
He continued: “I kind of laughed and said, ‘Well, where are you from? and he said, ‘New York,’ and I said, ‘Okay, New York’ and he said, “I have a name, it’s Brian.”
Petito case draws attention to female homicide figures
According to the CDC, homicide is the fourth leading cause of death for girls and women aged one to 19 years old, and the fifth leading cause of death for women aged 20 to 44.
An analysis of FBI homicide data by Violence Policy Center also reveals that “American female intimate gendered killings happen at a staggering rate of almost three women every day”.
Black women and girls are being murdered by male offenders at a rate of almost three times more than white women, the FBI data confirms.
And the analysis found that “of all female homicides accounted for in 2018 where the relationship between perpetrator and victim could be identified, 92 per cent of cases involved women or girls killed by a man they knew and 63 per cent of whom were killed by current husbands, ex-husbands or current boyfriends”.
Petito family lawyer sceptical that Laundries will help law enforcement agencies
Gabby Petito’s family attorney, Richard Stafford, is sceptical that Brian Laundrie’s family would help the FBI in finding him.
Mr Stafford on Tuesday said that the Laundries didn’t help them find Petito when she was reported missing and that “they’re sure not going to help us find Brian.”
Addressing the media for the first time, Gabby Petito’s family yesterday urged the public to pay attention to other missing persons cases in the country.
Mr Stafford also asked the “person of interest” Brain Laundrie to turn himself in to the FBI.
Dog the Bounty Hunter says won't reveal information that will jeopardise the case
Duane Chapman, popularly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, said that he will not reveal any information pertaining to the Brian Laundrie search that might “jeopardise the case”.
Chapman also claimed that he had received more than 1,000 tips relating to “person of interest” Mr Laundrie’s whereabouts and that he has reason to believe Mr Laundrie is hiding in a campsite 75 miles from his parents’ house in North Port.
Rubbishing speculation that he has arranged to meet Mr Laundrie, Chapman on Tuesday said that “we are cooperating with law enforcement. We will not reveal information that will jeopardise the case.”
He clarified that he has “not talked to the Laundrie family and we have not arranged to meet Brian Laundrie.”
‘Multiple’ sightings of Brian Laundrie in North Carolina being investigated
Multiple sightings of Brian Laundrie in Watauga County in North Carolina are being investigated, the Sheriff’s Office said but added that “nothing has been verified.”
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that they are “looking into these claims.”
The North Port Police has meanwhile rubbished Dog the Bounty Hunter’s claim that Mr Laundrie could be hiding in a campsite in Park De Soto Park in Pinellas County.
The 23-year-old is a person of interest in the Gabby Petito homicide case and is also a subject of a federal arrest warrant.
On Tuesday, the Petito family held a press conference and urged internet sleuths to pay attention to other missing persons cases in the country as well. The Petito family members have also gotten matching tattoos that “Gabby designed herself.”
Meanwhile, a lawyer for Petito’s family, Richard Stafford, called on Brian Laundrie to turn himself in and criticised his parents for not cooperating in the search.
Laundrie’s lawyer confirms Brian visited campsite with parents
Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family, confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Laundrie went on a camping trip with his parents after returning from his road trip with Gabby Petito.
But the lawyer denied that his parents helped him go into hiding.
Mr Bertolino insisted that all three Laundries came back from the campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter had claimed that he had a solid lead on Mr Laundrie’s whereabouts and said that he was hiding in Park De Soto Park in Pinellas County — almost 75 miles from his parents’ house in North Port.
Records from the Pinellas County Parks department confirm that Mr Laundrie’s mother did check in to the Fort DeSoto campgrounds on 6 September and left on 8 September, three days before Petito was reported missing.
Person of interest in Miya Marcano case was ‘infatuated’ with vanished teenager, family say
The family of Gabby Petito called on social media sleuths to pay as much attention to other missing person cases.
One of those includes Miya Marcano, who went missing on Friday. Her family said today the suspect in her disappearance, Armando Caballero, 27, was “infatuated” with her and “constantly texting”.
Caballero worked with Marcano at a student housing complex in Orlando, Florida and was suspected by police of entering her apartment using a master key just before she vanished last Friday. His was found dead on Monday from a suspected suicide.
“He was infatuated with her, he was in love with her,” Ms Marcano’s cousin Caili Sue told reporters. “I don’t know the very specifics, but he was constantly texting her.”
Read the full report.
Miya Marcano: Person of interest was 'infatuated' and 'constantly texting'
Relatives of the missing 19-year-old said that maintenance man Armando Caballero had been ‘constantly texting’ her in the lead up to her disappearance
Brian Laundrie showed signs of domestic abuse, report says
An expert criminal profiler said Brian Laundrie showed signs of a domestic abuser in his erratic public behaviour, according to Fox News.
John Kelly, a psychotherapist, told the outlet that Laundrie may have flipped from “asocial” to “anti-social” before Gabby Petito died in Wyoming.
“Asocial is pretty much somebody that likes to be alone…they’re not hurting anybody,” he told the outlet. “Antisocial is when you strike out at society and have a lot of anger and resentment.”
“I see a projection of himself in his art, where he understands to some point that he has this monster inside of him, or he is a monster,” he added. “And this monster may have come out.”
Petito family call on Laundrie to turn himself in
A lawyer for Petito’s family, Richard Stafford, called on Brian Laundrie to turn himself in and criticized his parents for what he said was a lack of cooperation in the search that turned up Petito’s remains.
The Laundries released a statement Monday saying they weren’t helping him flee.
“The Laundries did not help us find Gabby, they sure are not going to help us find Brian,” Stafford said. “For Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency.” - Associated Press
ICYMI: Can Gabby Petito help solve the case of a father missing in Wyoming? Family say sighting has raised hopes
Robert “Bob” Lowery disappeared while visiting Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Grand Teton National Park.
The 46-year-old Houston father was last seen on 20 August on the Black Canyon Trail, according to authorities, who said the coverage of Gabby Petito has helped tipsters to come forward with information on the man’s disappearance.
Mr Lowery’s family had been searching for weeks, but the tragic death of the 22-year-old Ms Petito, who was travelling the US in her van with her fiancé, seems to have given the case more exposure, Teton County Sheriff Deputy Chad Sachse told NBC’s Dateline.
“You never know what little bit of information could help,” said Mr Sachse. “Hopefully, more tips will come in to help these other families.”
Jade Bremner reports.
Can Gabby Petito help solve the case of a father missing in Wyoming?
Coverage of the vanlifer has cast a spotlight on other missing persons cases in Wyoming
Police ask for personal items of Brian Laundrie for DNA matching, report says
The FBI has asked the family of Brian Laundrie for personal items that might have is DNA as they overtake the search for Gabby Petito’s fiance, according to media reports.
“The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could,” Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino told multiple outlets.
