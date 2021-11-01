Brian Laundrie – update: Police say man 'probably' died by suicide at the Carlton Reserve
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman suggested Friday that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide in the Carlton Reserve.
The sheriff made the comments during a police gathering in Florida.
“That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was,” he said.
Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found along with his notebook and backpack on 20 October in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve. The Sarasota County Coroner matched the remains to Mr Laundrie using dental records and - being unable to determine a time or cause of death - sent the bones for further analysis by an anthropologist.
During the same event, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison explained himself for erroneously claiming he knew where Mr Laundrie was located. He made the comments at a 16 September press conference. In reality, Mr Laundrie was likely already dead.
He blamed the incident on his surveillance team mixing up Mr Laundrie and his mother.
Gabby Petito’s family has been mostly quiet since the discovery, though her father, Joseph Petito, told a radio station that it was unlikely that any new information gleaned from Mr Laundrie’s journal would bring him closure or solace.
North Port Police Chief defends himself after Brian Laundrie blunder
North Port Police Chief Ted Garrison defended himself on Friday in the wake of the discovery and identification of Brian Laundrie’s remains at the Carlton Reserve.
Mr Laundrie left his home on 12 September. However, on 16 September, Mr Garrison told a crowd of reporters he knew where Mr Laundrie was located. Mr Garrison said he believed that statement to be accurate at the time that he made it, and that he was unintentionally misled by his surveillance team.
According to Mr Garrison, the surveillance team believed they saw Mr Laundrie enter his home in North Port, Florida, but actually saw his mother driving his silver Mustang. It is likely Mr Laundrie was already dead by the time Mr Garrison made his inaccurate claim.
“Later on, we found out that Brian had left the house and now the parents on Friday wanted to report him missing,” Mr Garrison said, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “There was nobody more surprised about that than me. In fact, when my officers went out to the house to do the report with the FBI, I sat with the deputy chief in my office, hoping that they would find Brian hiding in a back bedroom. I was hoping, maybe it was a ploy. It wasn’t.”
