Brian Laundrie - latest update: New bodycam footage shows Gabby Petito telling Moab police boyfriend hit her
New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.
Meanwhile, on the eleventh day, since Brian Laundrie went missing, things are heating up between members of the public.
A fight broke out at the Laundrie family’s home in North Port, Florida after a neighbour accused a protester of trespassing on his property, Fox News reported.
The protester had been wielding a megaphone outside of the family’s home along with one other protester for the last few days.
“You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f****** beat your a**,” the neighbour yelled at the protester.
“You’re going to jail,” the protester said while filming the encounter. “You just assaulted me on camera.”
The neighbour was arrested later in the evening and charged with battery, according to the North Port Police Department.
Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie.
While the FBI has an arrest warrant for Mr Laundrie over a fraud charge, Chapman launched a parallel search for the 23-year-old who was reported missing by his parents on 17 September.
He said on Wednesday: “We’re here at the island. This would be and could be the perfect spot for him to hide.”
Here’s the newly released footage of Gabby Petito telling police officers that Brian Laundrie had been violent towards her.
Florida sheriff says he would never have let Gabby Petito’s boyfriend out of his custody
A Florida sheriff has criticised police for allowing Brian Laundrie to leave his parent’s home while his girlfriend Gabby Petito was missing, Bevan Hurley reports from New York.
Grady Judd, the sheriff of Polk County, weighed in on the North Port Police Department’s handling of the case during a press conference on Thursday, saying that while his office was not directly involved in the investigation, he could “speculate” based on information he had gleaned from news reports.
“I can tell you, at this sheriff’s office, when he showed up with her car and she was no place to be found, we would have never let him out of our custody that day,” Mr Judd said during a press conference on an undercover child porn operation.
Sheriff says police in Utah and Florida missed chances to take Brian Laundrie into custody
Campers at Fort De Soto Park ‘fearful’ Laundrie might be around
Given the media attention on the search for “person of interest” Brian Laundrie, campers at the Fort De Soto Park are “fearful” that the fugitive might be nearby.
Talking to The Sun, one camper Amanda Smith — who has been staying at the campsite since Sunday — said: “It’s scary but realistic. We actually were just looking at some of the mangroves out there and it’s very thick. You’d have to be skilled which apparently he is in the outdoors but you could for sure hide in them, and this is a good location in terms of being close to things but also being able to kind of get away at the same time.”
Another camper, John Rean, of Orlando, who visits Fort De Soto around twice a year, said that he also believed that it was possible that Mr Laundrie could be hiding somewhere in the 1,136-acre park. He said: “I mean, if you look at Google Maps you can see there’s a ton of stuff around here so it’s a possibility for sure.”
New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told police Mr Laundrie hit her.
‘He didn’t, like, hit me in the face,’ says Petito, as she explains to police how she got a cut
First official Gabby Petito Foundation benefit happening later this month
The Gabby Petition Foundation — launched by the 22-year-old YouTuber’s family in the wake of her killing to help other families find their missing loved ones — is organising its first official fundraiser on 17 October, the foundation’s website says.
The website says the benefit will take place on 17 October from 1pm to 7pm at 89 North, a music venue at Patchogue, New York.
The bands include The Christian Cabrera Band, Afterburn, Justice and Half Breeds.
Gabby Petito’s family recently also addressed the media for the first time since she was reported missing and showed off matching tattoos “designed by Gabby herself”.
Forensic analysis has said that Petito was a victim of homicide and a federal arrest warrant — for credit card fraud — has been issued for her missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is also a “person of interest” in her disappearance and death.
Retired federal marshal casts doubt on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts
A seasoned investigator has said that he doesn’t believe Brian Laundrie went to the Carlton Reserve at all in the first place.
This comes in the wake of the FBI searching for Mr Laundrie in the 25,000-acre nature reserve for almost two weeks now.
In an interview with News 4, Craig Caine, a retired federal marshall with — who supervised members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force before his retirement from the US Marshals Service — said that “I think it was all a ploy. He had plenty of time to calculate those moves.”
Mr Caine says there is one “critical moment that changed my mind” as far as where he thought the investigation would lead. He believes that the silver Ford Mustang could be the key.
He said that Mr Laundrie’s parents told police their son drove to the Carlton Reserve on 14 September. After their son didn’t return, the parents went to the preserve. “They found the Mustang. They drove it home.” And three days later, Mr Laundrie’s parents called the police to tell them that he was missing.
“You’re gonna leave your son out in the preserve with no form of communication and no way to get home? Does that make sense to anybody? I don’t even think he was ever in that preserve,” Mr Caine said.
Dog the Bounty Hunter says he isn’t sharing tips with police
Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, said that he has been receiving tips “like crazy” on his personal hotline. But added that he isn’t sharing them with law enforcement agencies.
He claimed that he is getting more than 2000 calls on his personal hotline and added that “I think the success of this bounty hunt is going to be the tip line.”
In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Mr Chapman said: “I guess we kind of do the same thing but I really don’t pay too much attention like they don’t pay too much attention to me.”
He added: “After 45 years, I don’t call the police, they’re usually called on me – so I don’t know what they’re doing. I can’t call up and say, ‘Hey, G-Man, what’s going where’s your leads?’ And they don’t call me and say, ‘Hey, Dog, where’s your leads?’ – so I have no idea.”
Mr Chapman has claimed that he had a “solid” lead that Brian Laundrie was hiding in the campsite where he went on a camping trip with his parents days after he returned home from his road trip without Gabby Petito.
Police called to parents’ home twice the day before Gabby Petito was reported missing
Police were called to Brian Laundrie’s home twice the day before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
Records released by North Port Police show they first responded to a “public service” call just before 4pm on 10 September.
Police returned at around 6.30pm the same day, and both calls were marked as “problem settled.”
Fox News reports that at least one of the 10 September calls was made by Ms Petito’s father Joe Petito, who lives in Vero Beach, Florida, 150 miles east of the Laundrie family home in North Port.
According to redacted police reports, Mr Petito did not travel to the Laundrie’s address, but expressed concern for his daughter’s safety.
Began Hurley has more from today’s earlier post:
Police turned up at the North Port address twice on 10 September
Where is Brian Laundrie? Gabby Petito’s boyfriend remains on the run
Authorities in Florida are continuing their search of an aligator-infested nature reserve close to the Florida home of Brian Laundrie after he went missing just prior to the body of his girlfriend Gabby Petito was discovered in a Wyoming national park.
The FBI took over the manhunt from local police, while Dog the Bounty Hunter tipped off authorities to the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County where the Laundrie family went camping just days before Ms Petito was reported missing.
Bevan Hurley looks at the timeline of events in relation to the police investigation of Mr Laundrie.
Deceased’s fiance was in the sights of law enforcement for several days before he fled his parents home. Now they cannot find any trace of him
Who is Dog the Bounty Hunter, the reality TV star searching for Brian Laundrie?
The tragic disappearance and death of Gabby Petito was strange enough on its own; a fiance who refused to speak with police arrived home in Florida after a road trip without the woman he claimed to love. Days after she was reported missing, Brian Laundrie disappeared himself, sparking a nationwide manhunt and a public thirsty for answers.
Then Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up.
The internet exploded at the revelation that the TV persona was on the case. But who is Mr Chapman, and why is his inclusion in the manhunt for Mr Laundrie such a tantalising addition to the already captivating story?
Graig Graziosi dives in to find out.
The former A&E star has inserted himself into a nationwide manhunt
