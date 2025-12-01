Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

As it happenedended

Brian Walshe trial updates: Opening statements begin in murder case of man who plead guilty to disposing wife’s body

Last week, Brian Walshe admitted to misleading investigators and disposing of his wife’s remains, but insists he is not a murderer

Isabel Keane
in New York
Monday 01 December 2025 13:39 GMT
Comments
The trial of Brian Walshe, accused of killing his wife nearly three years ago, is set to begin in Massachusetts on Monday (AP)

The murder trial of Brian Walshe, accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, will begin Monday with opening statements.

Walshe is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife nearly three years ago in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

The 50-year-old stunned a Massachusetts courtroom during the first day of jury selection by admitting that he misled investigators and disposed of his 39-year-old real estate executive wife’s remains, but has insisted that he is not a murderer.

While Walshe entered a shocking guilty plea to the two lesser charges, no plea deal had been reached on the final charge of murder, allowing the trial to move forward as planned.

His defense attorneys stressed last week that their client is “not admitting to...murder” with the partial plea.

Judge Diane Freniere said she expected the trial to last three to four weeks.

The trial of Brian Walshe, accused of killing his wife nearly three years ago, is set to begin in Massachusetts on Monday

Walshe was arrested on January 8, 2023, for misleading police and was charged with murder later that month. He has been held in custody ever since, serving a concurrent federal sentence after pleading guilty to selling forged Andy Warhol artwork in a separate case.

With the new guilty pleas, he faces up to 10 years on the misleading charge, with a potential 20-year enhancement if convicted of murder, and up to three years in prison on the body disposal count.

