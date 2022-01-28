Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden tour on infrastructure

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 28 January 2022 13:20
<p>A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh just hours before President Biden was set to arrive in the city to speak about infrastructure</p>

(Jeremy Habowski / KDKA)

A bridge has collapsed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania just hours before President Joe Biden is set to speak about infrastructure in the city.

The smell of natural gas has been reported from the scene, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

More follows...

