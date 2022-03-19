A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.

The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.

In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.

The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital after being rescued. His condition is unknown.

Brightline said that no one was injured onboard the train, which was carrying 166 passengers at the time. Video showed the train coming to a stop shortly after the collision.

“Driving around the gates is a dangerous and illegal act that places you at risk and endangers the lives of our passengers and crew,” the southern Floridian rail operator said in a statement.

It is believed to be the fourth accident involving a Brightline train in the past month. Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions in Hallandale Beach and Hollywood, Florida, WSVN reported.

In February, another Brightline train collided with a vehicle which appeared to ignore warning signs and tried to go around lowered crossing gates.

Brightline trains provide an intercity service between Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida and have an operating speed of 79 mph (130 km/h).

The Independent has approached Brightline for comment.