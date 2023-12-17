British businessman kidnapped by gunmen in Ecuador

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A prominent British businessman and former informal diplomat in Ecuador has been kidnapped by hooded gunmen at his home in the South American country, according to reports.

Colin Armstrong, 78, was snatched from his ranch in Ecuador’s Los Rios province in the early hours of Saturday morning, local media say.

A Colombian woman, identified as his wife, was also abducted during the raid, which was carried out by around 15 men.

Criminals disguised as police officers are said to have forcibly entered Mr Amstrong’s property in the town of Baba and taken him and his wife.

The Foreign Office said it has been in contact with the family of a British man who has disappeared but did not confirm his identity or the location of the alleged crime.

Ecuador Police said in a statement that specialised units were carrying out “operational and research tasks” in the area following “the alleged criminal act against a businessman” but did not name Mr Armstrong either.

Mr Armstrong is the founder of Agripac, an agricultural products supply company in Ecuador established in 1972. He also owns the Tupgill Park estate in Coverdale in the Yorkshire Dales, home to the Forbidden Corner folly garden and tourist attraction.

Mr Armstrong was awarded an OBE and CMG for services to the British monarchy in 2011. He was also an honorary consul supporting British interests in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil until 2016.

In Ecuador, kidnapping for ransom has become increasingly common and has been linked to drug trafficking gangs.