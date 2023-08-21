Watch live: British Columbia premier discusses Canada wildfires

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British Columbia’s Premier will be joined by officials to discuss the Canada wildfires.

Premier David Eby will be joined by Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma and Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, as well as by officials from the BC Wildfire Service and the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

Canada is deploying its military to battle raging wildfires in British Columbia as more than 35,000 people were evacuated in the western province.

Some 1,038 fires were burning across Canada on Monday with more than half raging out of control. At least a third of those blazes had ignited in British Columbia which includes the major city of Vancouver and some of Canada’s most iconic landscapes.

“It is an extraordinarily serious situation,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who added that troops would help with evacuations and other logistical tasks.