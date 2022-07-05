AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

SHOOTING-JULY FOURTH-PARADE — Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror. Authorities said 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III was named as a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt. The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. By Michael Tram, Kathleen Foody and Roger Schneider. SENT:1,600 words, photos, video. With: MASS SHOOTING LIST — A list of recent high-profile shootings in the US. SENT: 350 words, photos.

INDEPENDENCE-DAY — Independence Day celebrations in the United States have been rattled by a shooting that left at least six people dead at a parade in Illinois. The shooting further rocked a nation already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. By Bobby China Calvan and Kathleen Foody. SENT: 895 words, photos, videos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — After more than four months of ferocious fighting, Russia claimed full control over one of the two provinces in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s rout of the last remaining bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its seizure of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, video. With: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE DISPLACED — Ukrainians displaced near Kyiv fear for war-damaged homes. SENT: 850 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA FLOODS — Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia’s largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people. Officials said Tuesday emergency response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in inundated homes. New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said 50,000 people in and around Sydney were given evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes. . By By Rod McGuirk and Mark Baker. SENT: 565 words, photos, video.

ABORTION-RURAL-WESTERN-ACCESS — Across the U.S. West, rural residents have historically faced barriers in accessing abortion, such as long travel distances and lack of transportation. Now, abortion providers serving rural areas are concerned those pre-existing challenges could be further compounded by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as more patients travel to their clinics from states where the procedure is now banned or greatly restricted. By Claire Rush. SENT: 675 words, photos.

GUATEMALA-MIGRANT DEATHS — Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week in Texas. The 20-year-old from Guatemala’s capital says it was already hot on June 27 when stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer. Cardona Tomás was near the door hours later when she lost consciousness. She awakened in a San Antonio hospital. By Sonia Pérez De. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — A strengthened Hurricane Bonnie is moving in the Pacific roughly parallel to Mexico’s southern coast, after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean, dropping heavy rain and contributing to two deaths. Forecasters say they expect the hurricane to pose no threat to land as it moves generally westward farther out into the Pacific. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CHINA-EXTREME WEATHER — From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PARKING-DISPUTE-SAN-FRANCISCO — A San Francisco couple that has parked their car for decades on a paved part of their property in front of their home is now banned from doing so. KGO-TV reported Monday that city officials sent a letter to Judy and Ed Craine telling them they can’t park there and threatening fines. SENT: 255 words.

RUSSIA-GRINER-LETTER — Brittney Griner made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed on to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she may never return home and asking that he not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.” By DOUG FEINBERG. SENT: 580 words, photos.

ELECTIONS 2022-KANSAS ATTORNEY GENERAL — Kansas voters have said no to Kris Kobach twice over the past four years, but the immigration hard-liner is pursuing a political comeback. Kobach is running for Kansas attorney general after losing a general election for governor in 2018 and a Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR-GOP LONGSHOT — Republican Brian Dahle faces an uphill battle to defeat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in November. Dahle is a Republican state senator who finished second in last month’s primary. SENT: 1,300 words at 7 a.m.

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee says he will work on easing restrictions for travelers while balancing the risks of a coronavirus outbreak overwhelming the health care system. SENT: 430 words, photos.

DENMARK-SHOOTING — Police say a gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random. They all but ruled out that Sunday’s attack was related to terrorism. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CHINA-CANADA-TYCOON'S TRIAL — The Canadian government says Chinese authorities refused to allow diplomats to attend the trial of a Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong five years ago. SENT: 250 words, photos.

AFRICA-EACOP PIPELINE — Would-be financiers of a planned oil pipeline in Uganda and Tanzania will be in breach of benchmark guidelines on financing big infrastructure projects if they go ahead, according to a report shared with The Associated Press. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

KASHMIR-MUSIC OF RESISTANCE — A burgeoning form of resistance music laced with religious metaphors is fast taking wing in Kashmir, a disputed region divided between rivals India and Pakistan. Known as “conscious music,” it’s a blend of progressive Sufi rock and hip hop and draws elements from Islam and spiritual poetry. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

MEXICO-CHURCH-VIOLENCE — Mexico’s Roman Catholic Council of Bishops is calling on parishes throughout the country to put photos of dead nuns and priests in their churches this Sunday and to hold Masses for all those killed in gang-fueled violence. SENT: 275 words, photo

IMMIGRATION-DETENTION — A detention center in the wind-swept California desert town of Adelanto could house nearly 2,000 migrants facing the prospect of deportation. These days, it’s nearly empty. The facility is an extreme example of how the U.S. government’s use of guaranteed minimum payments in contracts with private companies to house immigrant detainees can have a potential financial downside. SENT: 1025 words, photos.

SACRAMENTO-SHOOTING — Sacramento police say a man has been killed and four men were wounded in a shooting outside a downtown nightclub. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE — Firefighters in Northern California are battling a fresh wildfire that broke out Monday east of Sacramento at a recreation area packed with Fourth of July revelers and forced a number of evacuations. SENT: 430 words, photos.

OPIOID COMPANIES-LAWSUIT — A federal judge has ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a landmark lawsuit filed in West Virginia. Judge David Faber issued the ruling Monday nearly a year after closing arguments were held in a bench trial in a lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington. SENT: 870 words, photos.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL — The number of U.S. flights being canceled is slowing down, but plenty of travelers are facing long delays as they try to get home from trips over the July Fourth holiday weekend. By late Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,200 U.S. flights had been delayed and more than 200 were canceled, according to FlightAware. SENT: 410 words, photos

ABANDONED INDUSTRY-NEIGHBORHOODS — Detroit and other cities are looking to get rid of large eyesores to open up those spaces for redevelopment. For Detroit, that could mean rebuilding now mostly Black neighborhoods that thrived when factories like the long-abandoned Packard Plant were built decades ago and before the whites who worked in them moved away. By Corey Williams. UPCOMING: 1,000 words at 7 a.m. ET, AP Photos. AP Video.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares have advanced across the board as buying sets in after the lull of a U.S. national holiday. Analysts said the optimism may be driven by expectations the U.S. may decide to cut Chinese tariffs, a welcome move that would also help tame inflation. SENT: 630 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australia’s central bank has lifted its benchmark interest rate for a third time in three straight months, changing the cash rate to 1.35% from 0.85%. SENT: 450 words, photos.

WIMBLEDON — Novak Djokovic takes on 20-year-old Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday, while the only one of the top 15 women’s seeds remaining, No. 3 Ons Jabeur, tries to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Singles play starts at 8 a.m. ET.

BBN—METS-REDS — Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor homered, helping the New York Mets beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 7-4. Taijuan Walker struck out nine in six innings as NL East-leading New York earned its second straight win after a stretch of four losses in five games. SENT: 630 words, photos

