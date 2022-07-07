Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian share #FreeBrittneyGriner tag on Instagram

‘Let’s go everybody. This is not okay. #freebrittneygriner now. All hands on deck,’ Schumer wrote

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Thursday 07 July 2022 22:24
Comments

Brittney Griner pleads guilty in court

Brittney Griner’s ongoing court case in Russia has attracted the attention of celebrity activists outside of the sports world, with comedian Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, and Lisa Rinna among those appealing for the WNBA star’s freedom.

Ms Schumer posted a screenshot of the two-time Olympian looking shocked as she saw the media waiting for her outside the court during her first pre-trial hearing in Moscow this week.

The comedian wrote: “Let’s go everybody. This is not okay. #freebrittneygriner now. All hands on deck. Make some noise.”

Fellow actors and celebrities joined Ms Schumer’s cry for action, including Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives franchise. Ms Rinna wrote enthusiastically: “Yes!!!!!! We need to get her out of there stat!!!!!”

Recommended

Ahead of Thursday’s court date, Kim Kardashian, who often campaigns for prison reform in the US, used Ms Schumer’s original Instagram post on Wednesday and added her own #FreeBrittneyGriner tag before sending it out to her 323 million followers around the world.

The wave of celebrities chiming in to support Ms Griner comes in the wake of the sports world pushing for the US government to do more to secure Ms Griner’s release for some time now. On Wednesday, Ms Griner’s team Phoenix Mercury held a public rally to show support.

At the White House on Thursday afternoon, soccer star Megan Rapinoe had Ms Griner’s initials “BG” embroidered into the cuffs of her suit as she received the President Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden.

Kim Kardashian showed support by reposting and tagging Amy Schumer’s Instagram post

(Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Mr Biden has received and replied to a letter from Ms Griner and the administration is insisting that it is doing all it can to help her situation despite widespread criticism from fans, friends, and her family that they were not doing enough.

Two-time Olympian Ms Griner pleaded guilty to the drug smuggling charges leveled against her at Thursday’s court hearing in Moscow. She told the judge that her actions were not intentional, but the result of hurried packing.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said, speaking English which was then translated into Russian for the court.

“I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare,” she added.

Recommended

The next court hearing is scheduled for 14 July. Until then Ms Griner will remain in detention at Correctional Colony No 1 outside of Moscow — a former orphanage rebuilt a decade ago to serve as a prison for women awaiting trial and women serving their sentences.

While the idea of a prisoner swap between the US and Russia has been put forward, Russian authorities are adamant that no such agreement will be reached until the trial has run its course and a verdict has been handed down.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in