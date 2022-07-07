Macy Gray’s keyboardist claims Today show banned their ‘Free Brittney Griner’ t-shirt

The Today show allegedly forbid a member of Macy Gray’s band to wear a “Free Brittney Griner” shirt during the singer’s performance on Thursday (7 July).

Keyboardist Billy Wes was seen entering NBC’s New York studios in a black t-shirt emblazoned with a slogan of support for the American athelete, who has been detained in Russia since February. Griner, 31, arrived in Moscow with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country.

But the item of clothing appeared to have been replaced by a solid black t-shirt for the band’s televised performance. As Wes left the studio, he claimed that producers asked him to turn the shirt inside out to conceal the message.

“They said I couldn’t wear it”, Wes told TMZ.

In a separate interview with TMZ, Gray said the decision about Wes’s t-shirt “really bummed me out”, and that she’s praying for Griner.

“I hope Biden steps up and brings her home”, she added, in reference to popular rumours that President Joe Biden may arrange for her release, most likely by prisoner exchange. The US State Department determined in May that Griner was “wrongfully detained” by Russian officials.

Earlier today (7 July), the WNBA star entered a guilt plea before Russian court in a trial that could take weeks to conclude. “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said.

Macy Gray went on to say she had not had any contact with Brittney Griner or her teammates since the player’s arrest.

The singer made headlines earlier this week for controversial statements she made about the trans community while appearing on Piers Morgan’s show, Uncensored. Gray said she would use her/hers pronouns for trans women if they want her to, “but that doesn’t make you a woman”.

NBC did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.