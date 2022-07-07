✕ Close Brittney Griner's wife says she will not be quiet any more

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to court for the continuation of her trial for drug charges.

The 31-year-old athlete was led into court at Khimki City in handcuffs, clutching a folder with an image of her wife Cherelle on it. She was joined by her lawyers and US embassy staff. Only a few journalists are permitted in court.

The charges against her include intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner pleaded guilty but added there was no intent to break the law.

She will give testimony later with the next court hearing scheduled for 14 July. Elizabeth Rood of the US Embassy was able to speak with Griner in court and share with her a letter from President Joe Biden.

A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia during the WNBA off-season, Griner was arrested when Russian airport officials say they found vape cartridges with traces of hashish oil – an offence in the country.

Russian officials have said Griner can seek clemency or appeal after any verdict is handed down.