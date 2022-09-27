Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WNBA star Brittney Griner's former college basketball coach refused to comment on the player's incarceration in Russia.

Kim Mulkey, the head coach of the Louisiana State University women's basketball team, was asked about her former player during a press conference on Monday. The Daily Advertiser asked Ms Mulkey her thoughts on Griner, who was sentenced on drug charges and serving a prison term in Russia.

"And you won't," Ms Mulkey answered, before moving on.

The curt reply drew criticism online.

One Twitter user pointed out the relationship the women shared during their time at the college and expressed disappointment Ms Mulkey was not more invested in Griner’s situation.

“Kim Mulkey coached Brittney Griner for 4 years. Griner led one of her teams to an undefeated season and national championship,” the user wrote. “And Mulkey can’t even bring herself to offer sympathy to Griner’s wife or hope that Griner is safe and will be released soon. What an awful person.”

It's unclear why Ms Mulkey refused to comment on Ms Griner when asked directly about the situation. Ms Mulkey coached Ms Griner at Baylor University between 2009 and 2013. That team won a national championship at the end of a historic 40-0 season in 2011-2012. That year also saw Ms Griner named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player of that season.