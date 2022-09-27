Brittney Griner’s college basketball coach criticised for refusing to comment on her incarceration
WNBA star Brittney Griner's former college basketball coach refused to comment on the player's incarceration in Russia.
Kim Mulkey, the head coach of the Louisiana State University women's basketball team, was asked about her former player during a press conference on Monday. The Daily Advertiser asked Ms Mulkey her thoughts on Griner, who was sentenced on drug charges and serving a prison term in Russia.
"And you won't," Ms Mulkey answered, before moving on.
The curt reply drew criticism online.
One Twitter user pointed out the relationship the women shared during their time at the college and expressed disappointment Ms Mulkey was not more invested in Griner’s situation.
“Kim Mulkey coached Brittney Griner for 4 years. Griner led one of her teams to an undefeated season and national championship,” the user wrote. “And Mulkey can’t even bring herself to offer sympathy to Griner’s wife or hope that Griner is safe and will be released soon. What an awful person.”
It's unclear why Ms Mulkey refused to comment on Ms Griner when asked directly about the situation. Ms Mulkey coached Ms Griner at Baylor University between 2009 and 2013. That team won a national championship at the end of a historic 40-0 season in 2011-2012. That year also saw Ms Griner named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player of that season.
