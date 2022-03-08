Russia shares photo of Brittney Griner in custody

Russian officials have released a photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently being jailed in Moscow after she was arrested for allegedly transporting drugs.

Ms Griner was taken into custody weeks ago at Moscow's airport after returning to Russia from New York.

The photo was broadcast on Russian state TV on Tuesday, and shows Ms Griner holding a piece of paper. Due to the low quality of the image it is difficult to determine what is written on the sheet of paper.

Russian officials also released surveillance video that captured the moment she was detained at the Moscow airport.

Ms Griner was in Russia because in addition to her time playing in the WNBA, she also plays on a team in Russia. This is a common practice for WNBA players, as Russia’s basketball season is opposite the US’s. Many professional athletes supplement their incomes by competing internationally during season breaks in the US.

All of the other US players competing in Russia have left.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that the State Department was working to get legal representation for Ms Griner and two other Americans jailed in Russia. The State Department cannot represent Ms Griner directly.

Due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, there are fewer flights out of Russia available. That trend will likely to continue the longer the invasion lasts.

Ms Griner’s loved ones are working to try to secure her release while flights are still available.