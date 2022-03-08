Biden expected to announce Russian oil ban

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas as part of his administration’s efforts to “continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine”.

According to the White House press office, Mr Biden’s schedule for Tuesday — originally set to consist only of his daily national security briefing and a trip to Fort Worth, Texas — will now include televised remarks delivered from the White House’s Roosevelt Room.

The change in the president’s schedule comes amid a clamour among US politicians who’ve called for him to prohibit importation of oil and natural gas from Russia, thereby cutting off a major source of income for Russian president Vladimir Putin’s government.

The push to ban Russian fossil fuel products from the US market has even garnered bipartisan support in Congress, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling reporters last week: “I'm all for that. Ban it. Ban the oil coming from Russia”.

Different groups of legislators from both parties in the House and Senate have also been drafting legislation to mandate such a prohibition, the most prominent among the proposals coming from West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski.

Such a policy change would mark a stunning reversal from Mr Biden’s previous position on a Russian oil ban.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the Biden Administration did not “have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy” because it would raise prices for American consumers.

More follows...