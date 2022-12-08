US Marine Paul Whelan’s family react to Brittney Griner prisoner swap

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Whelan’s family have welcomed the release of Brittney Griner from Russian custody, but say they are “devastated” that he was left behind.

Ms Griner is on her way home after US authorities negotiated a prisoner swap for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

White House officials told CNN on Thursday that their Russian counterparts had refused to include Mr Whelan, a former US Marine who has spent four years in custody, in the deal.

“It was a choice to get Brittney or nothing,” the US official told CNN.

In a statement emailed to several news outlets, David Whelan said: “I can’t even fathom how Paul will feel when he learns. Paul has worked so hard to survive nearly four years of this injustice.

“His hopes had soared with the knowledge that the US government was taking concrete steps for once towards his release. He’d been worrying about where he’d live when he got back to the US.”

Mr Whelan, a 52-year-old US, Irish, British and Canadian citizen, was arrested in December 2018 at a Moscow hotel and sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges.

He strongly denies the charges.

Mr Whelan has been serving his sentence at a labour camp where he works long hours in a clothing factory.

David Whelan told CNN in an interview on Thursday morning that he had been informed of Ms Griner’s impending release on Wednesday, which had helped him process the deal before it was publicly announced.

His statement continued: “And now what? How do you continue to survive, day after day, when you know that your government has failed twice to free you from a foreign prison? I can’t imagine he retains any hope that a government will negotiate his freedom at this point.”