✕ Close Joe Biden says Brittney Griner is ‘on her way home’ after release from ‘hell’ of Russian prison

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained for months in Russia over drug charges, was reportedly released Thursday in a prisoner swap for a notorious international arms dealer, according to a US official, CBS News reported.

In the one-for-one swap, the US had reportedly been negotiating with Moscow for weeks to send arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the 32-year-old American basketball player.

US President Joe Biden reportedly gave his final approval in the deal within the past week, CBS first reported, and took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.

Five former US officials confirmed to the news outlet that the dealhad been reached as oflast Thursday.

Ms Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in July before being sentenced to nine years behind bars the following month.

Her family and friends have been advocating for months for her release, with those hopes seeming dashed last month when an appeal in her sentence was denied by a Russian court.