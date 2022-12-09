Jump to content

Putin says more prisoner swaps with US ‘possible’

Russia swapped US basketball star Brittney Griner with the prolific arms dealer Bout at Abu Dhabi airport

Lucy Skoulding
Friday 09 December 2022 15:52
Vladimir Putin has said more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible.

The Russian president was speaking a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for basketball star and two-time US Olympian Brittney Griner.

Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Mr Putin replied that “everything is possible”, noting that “compromises” were found to clear Thursday’s exchange.

