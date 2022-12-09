Brittney Griner released - live: Biden shares the moment he informed WNBA star’s wife ‘she’s on the ground’
The WNBA star was detained at a Russian airport in February
Joe Biden shared the video of the emotional moment when he broke the news of Brittney Griner’s touchdown on the US soil, telling his wife that “she is on the ground”.
The WNBA star, who has been detained for months in Russia over drug charges, was released yesterday in a prisoner swap for a notorious international arms dealer, ending what Mr Biden called months of “hell” for her and her wife.
In the one-for-one swap, the US had reportedly been negotiating with Moscow for weeks to send arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the 32-year-old American basketball player.
Cherelle Griner, the wife of a basketball star who was fighting for her return, was personally informed by Mr Biden, and the two hugged as she reacted in disbelief.
“She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” said Mr Biden in a tweet confirming her release, adding later during an address that she was in “good spirits”.
Meanwhile, jailed US Marine Paul Whelan says he is “greatly disappointed” not to have been included in the prisoner exchange, telling CNN in a new interview.
Biden administration vows to keep fighting for Paul Whelan’s release after Griner deal
President Joe Biden said WNBA star Brittney Griner “will soon be back in the arms of loved ones” after nearly a year in the “intolerable circumstances” of Russian custody.
On Thursday, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, Ms Griner’s wife Cherelle, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the White House’s Roosevelt Room, Mr Biden said Ms Griner’s release marked “a good morning” and “a day we’ve worked towards for a long time”.
“We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intensive negotiations and I want to thank all the hard working public servants across my administration, who worked tirelessly to secure her release,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg is following the story from Washington.
Biden speaks about Brittney Griner release and says he will ‘never give up’ on others
“She represents the best of America,” said President Joe Biden on Thursday
Biden shares the moment he informed WNBA star's wife 'she's on the ground'
Joe Biden has shared the video of the moments when he personally informed Brittney Griner’s wife that she has touched down on US soil.
“She is on the ground,” Mr Biden told Cherelle Griner, who reacted in disbelief.
Cherelle Griner said “stop it” before the US president reassured her and the two hugged.
The news was broken to her in the presence of vice president Kamala Harris and US secretary of state Antony Blinken.
Donald Trump’s hypocrisy on Brittney Griner
Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming the Biden administration’s prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home is a “stupid” and “totally one-side transaction” because it did not include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.
Mr Trump, under whose watch Mr Whelan was detained on bogus espionage charges just three days after Christmas in 2018, hit out at the Biden administration’s latest return of an American hostage from abroad on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in this totally one-sided transaction? He would have been let out for the asking”.
The disgraced ex-president, whose family business was convicted of criminal tax fraud earlier this week, also complained because the deal freed Ms Griner, a basketball player who he baselessly accused of hating the US, for Russian-born arms dealer Viktor Bout.
“What a ‘stupid’ and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!!!” he wrote.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Donald Trump slams Brittney Griner deal after ignoring Paul Whelan for two years
Mr Trump did not mention Mr Whelan’s name a single time during the two years he was held in Russia on his watch, nor did he bring up the former US Marine during a 2019 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Video shows prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner
WBNA star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap nearly nine months after her arrest on drug charges at a Moscow airport.
US officials said Ms Griner was freed in exchange for the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following months of talks between Washington and Moscow over the basketball star’s fate.
The swap, captured by Russian state TV, shows the former prisoners cross paths on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi.
According to the White House, president Joe Biden has already spoken to Ms Griner following her release.
Independent TV has the full story.
Brittney Griner: Footage released of prisoner exchange in Abu Dhabi
WBNA star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap nearly nine months after her arrest on drug charges at a Moscow airport. US officials said Ms Griner was freed in exchange for the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following months of talks between Washington and Moscow over the basketball star’s fate. The swap, captured by Russian state TV, shows the former prisoners cross paths on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi. According to the White House, president Joe Biden has already spoken to Ms Griner following her release. Sign up to our US evening newsletter here
‘I made it’: Russian TV shows Viktor Bout arriving in Moscow
Viktor Bout has arrived in Moscow, according to Russian state media.
Upon returning to Moscow, Bout, 55, hugged his mother and wife.
“I made it. That’s the main thing,” he told local reporters, according to Reuters.
“In the middle of the night they simply woke me up and said, ‘Get your things together’ and that was it.”
Guards prison mock Briner Griner is footage of WNBA star’s release from Russian prison
Russian state media has released footage of Brittney Griner being released from prison.
The video includes Russian prison guards appearing to mock the WNBA star, asking her, “Will you come back here? Yes? Good job! Come back!”
‘We’re so happy you’re coming home’: Warrior coach Steve Kerr welcomes Brittney Griner back to US
Steve Kerr, coach of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, had a warm message for Brittney Griner after it was announced the WNBA star was on her way back to the US.
“Brittney, I just want to tell you on behalf of the entire Warriors organization, we are so thrilled for you and your family,” Mr Kerr said in a video message. “We can’t imagine what you’ve been through. Unbelievable perseverance that you’ve shown just to make it through your time in Russia. We’re so happy you’re coming home.”
Watch his full remarks here, via the Warriors Twitter page.
How the UAE and Saudi Arabia helped free Brittney Griner
In addition to the White House, the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia helped broker the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian prison.
The deal, a statement from the UAE and Saudi crown prince said, “highlighted the important role played by the leaderships of the two brotherly countries in promoting dialogue between all parties”.
Both nations are US allies, as well as members of the OPEC+ oil group, which includes Russia.
After being moved from a Russian penal colony to Moscow, Ms Griner took a private plane to Abu Dhabi.
WATCH: Russian arms dealer in Brittney Griner prisoner swap inspired Nic Cage movie
One of the stranger twists in the saga of Brittney Griner involves a Russian gun-runner who officials released from US custody to secure her release.
Viktor Bout: Who is the ‘Merchant of Death’ released in Brittney Griner exchange?
Viktor Bout, one of the world’s most infamous arms dealers, has been released from US custody. Also known as the Merchant of Death, he was freed as part of a prisoner exchange with basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia. Bout, a former Soviet military translator turned international arms dealer, was imprisoned for more than a decade. “Viktor Bout, in my eyes, is one of the most dangerous men on the face of the Earth,” Michael Braun, the former chief of operations for the US Drug Enforcement Administration, said in 2010. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Viktor Bout, the so-called “Merchant of Death,” was so notorious for supplying weapons to world conflicts he even inspired a Nicolas Cage movie.
Here’s the trailer for 2005’s Lord of War. It’s not the most accurate depiction of Bout’s life, but who are we to turn down a video clip featuring Nic Cage AND the sounds of The Clash?
Brittney Griner’s Phoenix Mercury team says it will ‘follow her lead’ as new WNBA season approaches
The Phoenix Mercury, home club of newly freed WNBA star Brittney Griner, says it isn’t trying to rush their star center back onto the court now that she’s returning to the US from Russian prison.
“I can’t imagine how much this is to deal with and a reintroduction into freedom and everything else,” Mercury president Vince Kozar told The New York Times. “So we’re going to follow her lead on what she wants to do.”
The WNBA season restarts in May.
