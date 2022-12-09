✕ Close Joe Biden says Brittney Griner is ‘on her way home’ after release from ‘hell’ of Russian prison

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden shared the video of the emotional moment when he broke the news of Brittney Griner’s touchdown on the US soil, telling his wife that “she is on the ground”.

The WNBA star, who has been detained for months in Russia over drug charges, was released yesterday in a prisoner swap for a notorious international arms dealer, ending what Mr Biden called months of “hell” for her and her wife.

In the one-for-one swap, the US had reportedly been negotiating with Moscow for weeks to send arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the 32-year-old American basketball player.

Cherelle Griner, the wife of a basketball star who was fighting for her return, was personally informed by Mr Biden, and the two hugged as she reacted in disbelief.

“She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” said Mr Biden in a tweet confirming her release, adding later during an address that she was in “good spirits”.

Meanwhile, jailed US Marine Paul Whelan says he is “greatly disappointed” not to have been included in the prisoner exchange, telling CNN in a new interview.