Russian customs officials say they have detained an American basketball player at an airport in Moscow, claiming they found drugs in her luggage.

The Russian news agency TASS has identified the athlete as Brittney Griner, 31, a member of the WNBA team the Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Russian Federal Customs Service says it detained the basketball player, who it did not name, at Sheremetyevo Alexander S Pushkin International Airport, after allegedly finding vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her bag.

According to the Associated Press, the arrest occurred last month. If convicted of drug smuggling, Ms Griner could face up to ten years in Russian prison.

The Phoenix Mercury says it is working to get her released.

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” the team said in a statement. “We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow