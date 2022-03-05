Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has warned it will be the “end for Europe” if an explosion occurs at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Russia's continuous shelling.

Vladimir Putin's forces began their attack the continent’s largest plant towards the end of last week before eventually seizing the area on Friday evening.

"If there's an explosion... that's the end for Europe, the evacuation of Europe," Mr Zelensky said as Zaporizhzhia came under attack.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.